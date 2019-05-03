Poll: Should there be an independent investigation into mortuary services at a Waterford hospital?

THERE HAVE BEEN calls this week for an independent investigation to be held into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford.

It follows confusion over conditions at the facility, after concerns were raised about dead bodies being left on trolleys in the corridors of the hospital’s mortuary.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there has been no evidence produce to support the claims, which he described as “a strange story”.

Opposition TDs are among those who say the claims should be investigated, however, with Sinn Féin saying that families who have lost loved ones in Waterford deserve to know the truth.

So today we’re asking: Should there be an independent investigation into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford?

