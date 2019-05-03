This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should there be an independent investigation into mortuary services at a Waterford hospital?

Concerns have been raised about services at the hospital.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 3 May 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,877 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4618100
University Hospital Waterford
Image: Google Street View
University Hospital Waterford
University Hospital Waterford
Image: Google Street View

THERE HAVE BEEN calls this week for an independent investigation to be held into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford.

It follows confusion over conditions at the facility, after concerns were raised about dead bodies being left on trolleys in the corridors of the hospital’s mortuary.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there has been no evidence produce to support the claims, which he described as “a strange story”.

Opposition TDs are among those who say the claims should be investigated, however, with Sinn Féin saying that families who have lost loved ones in Waterford deserve to know the truth.

So today we’re asking: Should there be an independent investigation into mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford?


Poll Results:

Yes (932)
No (489)
I don't know/No opinion (37)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie