MINISTER OF STATE at the Department of Transport James Lawless will meet with Stena Line and Irish Ferries this afternoon to seek urgent extra capacity for ferries travelling between Ireland and the UK, as tens of thousands of ferry passengers face travel chaos due to the temporary closure of Holyhead port.

Lawless said that it “seems to be unlikely” that Holyhead port would be functional again by Christmas, despite initial hopes that the Welsh port would reopen by Thursday 19 December.

The port has been closed due to damage caused during Storm Darragh.

With the port unlikely to get the green light to open, thousands of cars are now set to reroute to different ports in Britain to travel home to Ireland.

At the moment, frustrated ferry customers are being rerouted to Birkenhead and are arriving into Belfast instead of Dublin, creating a longer ferry journey and major transport diversions for passengers.

Lawless told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he will meet with representatives from Stena Line and Irish Ferries this afternoon to discuss added capacity for ferries between Britain and Ireland over the festive period.

“We really need them to do everything that they can to ramp up capacity on alternative routes and add vessels and add capacity and container storage,” Lawless said.

It is hoped extra spaces in locations such as Larne and Birkenhead, near Liverpool, will provide additional capacity.

“We also need, in the case of Stena Line, them to give us accurate and timely updates as to what’s happening and Holyhead”, Lawless added.

Stena Line, owners of Holyhead Port, have cancelled all ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead until at least Friday 20th December.

Commercial shipping has also been affected by the port closure, with An Post saying in a statement yesterday that it had abandoned its plans of using Holyhead port for Christmas deliveries.

An Post added that it was confident presents would arrive on time via alternative routes despite a huge backlog of parcels.

The national postal service said 500,000 items had been diverted and reached Ireland using shipping routes from Pembrokeshire, Larne and Liverpool.

In a bid to ease shipping backlog pressures, the government agreed to a temporary extension of legal driving hours for hauliers for the next two weeks on Saturday.

The urgent rule change by the Department of Transport over the weekend saw Irish hauliers allowed to drive more and rest less in the run-up to Christmas.