Ursula von der Leyen has been elected as the President of the European Commission

The German defence minister will take up her post in November.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 6:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,203 Views 22 Comments
Germany's Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech this afternoon
Image: Jean-Francois BADIAS/PA Images
Image: Jean-Francois BADIAS/PA Images

GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER Ursula von der Leyen has been elected as the President of the European Commission.

The 60-year-old will replace Jean-Claude Juncker after securing a majority vote in the Strasbourg assembly this evening.

The first female head of the Commission will formally take up her post on 1 November.

She announced that she would step down from Angela Merkel’s German government this week whatever happened in the vote, underlining her European ambitions.

In her speech, she said she was “overwhelmed” and thanked those who voted for her.

Von der Leyen will have to manage the aftermath of Brexit, Italy shirking its debt targets and efforts by Poland and Hungary to flout the EU-mandated rules of liberal democracy.

More to follow. With reporting from - © AFP 2019.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

