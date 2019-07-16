GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER Ursula von der Leyen has been elected as the President of the European Commission.

The 60-year-old will replace Jean-Claude Juncker after securing a majority vote in the Strasbourg assembly this evening.

The first female head of the Commission will formally take up her post on 1 November.

She announced that she would step down from Angela Merkel’s German government this week whatever happened in the vote, underlining her European ambitions.

In her speech, she said she was “overwhelmed” and thanked those who voted for her.

Von der Leyen will have to manage the aftermath of Brexit, Italy shirking its debt targets and efforts by Poland and Hungary to flout the EU-mandated rules of liberal democracy.

