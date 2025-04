THE US ATTORNEY GENERAL has directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione for allegedly killing the CEO of a health insurance company.

Trump-appointee Pam Bondi has confirmed she has told federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione who is facing four federal charges, including first-degree murder by firearm.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement.

Advertisement

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan, New York on 4 December.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, leading to a hunt by authorities that lasted several days.

Mangione was arrested five days later in Pennsylvania.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.