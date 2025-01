‘HIGH FLYER’ US golfers are paying €25,000 per head to join US President Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in record numbers following his election, it has emerged.

Just as leading US business figures embrace the Trump Presidency, the General Manager of Trump Doonbeg, Joe Russell said today that the resort has recorded “the highest ever number in new membership sales” this month.

Russell said that new members are paying €25,000 to join up and he said that the highest monthly tally also takes in the years prior to 2014 when the Trump Organisation purchased the resort.

He remarked: “€25,000 seems to be a good number for people.”

Russell said that the new membership sales are being driven from people in the US.

The long serving GM said: “Two thirds of our membership are international, with the vast bulk of those from the US.”

In an interview, Russell said: “it’s been a record month so far for new memberships, following a tremendous performance in 2024”.

Asked is the election of Donald Trump as US President a factor in the upsurge in new membership sales, Russell said: “We have no evidence to that particular fact – that is not being said to us.”

He said: “What I do know is that the Trump Organisation do golf really well and the investment the Trumps have made in Doonbeg has been absolutely huge and people are following.”

The Trump Organisation has ploughed in excess of €40m, including the purchase price, into the resort.

Playing the final hole at Links Golf Resort at Trump Lodge at Doonbeg Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Russell said that some of those who have signed up from the US are already members of Trump golf courses in the US.

Russell said that the work of a 28-strong team of golf course employees “makes sure that the golf course is one of the best conditioned in Ireland and is one of the factors that helped the overall resort be awarded the Best Golf Hotel 2024 in the World Golf Awards Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel 2024”

Russell said that 2024 “was an exceptional year for us and already 2025 is pacing ahead of 2024” in terms of bookings.

He said: “All key components of our business for 2025 are looking very strong in comparison to the same time last year.”

Russell said that the resort is currently closed and will open for weekends in February and March before “it is all steam ahead with the resort fully open from April to the end of October”.

Russell said that the Christmas period at Trump Doonbeg “was very busy and it is always very gratifying to see people booking again for next Christmas before they go out the door”.

The 2023 accounts filed last month show that operating profits at the Co Clare luxury golf resort more than doubled to €2.06m in 2023 in a record year for the business.

This followed revenues rising by 12% from €14.36m to €16.12m.

The resort is generating record returns on the back of visitors paying lead prices for an Ocean View suite during high season in 2024 costing €2,720 per night and green fee rates peaking at €450 per person.

Green fees are to rise this year to €525, which Russell said are “testament to the ongoing demand for our hotel and golf course, the product and service levels provided at Trump Doonbeg”.