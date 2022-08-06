Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Saturday 6 August 2022
US President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19

Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said his antigen test this morning was negative.

By AFP Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 7:38 PM
Joe Biden speaking at The White House yesterday. His antigen test this morning came back negative.
Image: Evan Vucci
Joe Biden speaking at The White House yesterday. His antigen test this morning came back negative.
Joe Biden speaking at The White House yesterday. His antigen test this morning came back negative.
Image: Evan Vucci

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness.

“The President continues to feel very well,” Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative.”

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to hold the US presidency, has been in quarantine for the past week, after testing positive for the virus following an initial recovery in what is known as a “rebound” case.

O’Connor said Biden will continue to isolate pending a second negative test “in an abundance of caution.”

According to Biden’s official schedule he is set to travel to the southern state of Kentucky, the scene of devastating floods, on Monday.

