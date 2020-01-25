This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump presents new Star Trek-style Space Force logo

Space Force is the first new US military service since the Air Force was created in 1947.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 12:35 PM
50 minutes ago 4,224 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4979591
The US Space Force logo.
THE LOGO FOR the US Pentagon’s new Space Force was unveiled by Donald Trump on Twitter yesterday, and it bears a striking resemblance to that of Star Trek’s Starfleet Command. 

US President Trump said on Twitter yesterday that he had consulted with military leaders and designers before presenting the blue-and-white symbol.

It features an arrowhead shape centred on a planetary background and encircled by the words United States Space Force and Department of the Air Force.

The logo, which bears the date 2019 in Roman numerals, is also similar in design to that of Air Force Space Command, from which Space Force was created by legislation Trump signed in last month.

Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947.

It is meant mainly to improve protection of US satellites and other space assets, rather than to put soldiers into orbit to conduct combat in outer space.

The idea became a regular applause line for Trump at his political rallies. He originally wanted a Space Force that was “separate but equal” to the Army, Navy and Air Force, but instead Congress made it part of the Department of the Air Force.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump wrote.

George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series and films, tweeted in response, “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this.”

Press Association

