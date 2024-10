US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken has called on Israel urgently to facilitate a second round of vaccinations against polio in Gaza.

“It is urgent that this be completed in the days ahead, and we’re looking to Israel to facilitate that action,” Blinken told reporters.

The World Health Organization began a vaccination campaign in Gaza on 1 September after it confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years.

A first round was completed and the second round — essential to build up immunity — began as scheduled on 14 October before being paused due to intense bombardments by Israel.

“One of the things that has been successful in recent months was the polio vaccination campaign for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza,” Blinken said.

“But in order for that campaign to be concluded, we have to complete a second round of vaccinations, and these vaccinations have to happen within a certain period of time from the first round of vaccinations,” he said.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in mid-October warned Israel that the United States could withhold some military aid without improvements in humanitarian assistance in Gaza within 30 days.

Blinken said that the United States, the primary military and diplomatic backer of Israel, was looking “very carefully” at Israel’s compliance.

“There’s been real progress, but insufficient, and we’re working on a daily basis to make sure that Israel does what it must do to ensure that this assistance gets to people who need it,” Blinken said.

The 30-day period ends after Tuesday’s election, in which Republican contender Donald Trump has promised to give freer rein to Israel if he wins.

