#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

US health officials clear way for Covid booster to counter declining vaccine efficacy

The booster shots will start on September 20 and will continue once people are eight months vaccinated.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 5:44 PM
35 minutes ago 3,684 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526134
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US AUTHORITIES HAVE said they are clearing the way for Covid-19 vaccination boosters to counteract decreasing vaccine effectiveness.

The new shots, for all Americans, will come into effect on September 20 starting eight months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.

The move comes as scientists and health experts grapple with how to beat back the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus.

It follows extensive debate over whether a third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would be appropriate.

“The available data make very clear that protection against (coronavirus) infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, the nation’s top health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, said in a statement.

“In association with the dominance of the Delta variant we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” they added.

The officials warned that while the vaccines remain “remarkably effective” in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from the effects of Covid, protection could diminish in the months ahead without boosted immunization.

“We conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability,” the officials said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The boosters would be available beginning the week of September 20, with individuals eligible for a shot starting eight months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The officials said they also anticipate booster shots will be needed beginning later in the year for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which rolled out in March.

More than 620,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Last week the United States authorized an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie