#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Explainer: Why you may have a second dose vaccine appointment sooner than recommended

The HSE says that a 17 day gap for Pfizer is “safe and effective”.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 8:01 PM
18 minutes ago 2,758 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5509581
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS moved to reassure people receiving a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine sooner than the recommended interval between doses that it “safe and effective”. 

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine has ramped up further in recent weeks with anyone aged over 18 now available to register for a vaccine and those aged 16 to 18 soon to be eligible. 

Less than a month ago, people in their early 30s became eligible to register and some in that age group have now had a first jab and have also been called for a second dose.  

Pfizer has accounted for over two-thirds of the total 5.7 million jabs administered in Ireland so far. 

Under the HSE’s clinical guidance, the recommended interval between doses of Pfizer is 21 to 28 days, with NIAC also saying that the “standard interval” is three to four weeks.  

The HSE also states on its website that the “minimal interval” between Pfizer doses is 17 days, with any second doses delivered before 17 days considered “invalid”. 

“If a dose is given between 17 and 27 days, this is considered a valid dose,” the HSE’s website states. 

Confusion over what is considered a “valid” interval and “recommend” interval has caused a number of people to query why they are booked in for a second dose slot less than three weeks after their first dose. 

Related Reads

29.07.21 Google employees 'will need to be vaccinated' before returning to offices
29.07.21 Secondary students: 'Covid jab rollout welcome but it's vital we're part of conversation'

In some cases, second doses are being booked for 17 or 18 days after the first dose. 

In a statement to The Journal, the HSE confirmed it is preferable to have a second dose of Pfizer within three to four weeks after the first dose but that the pace of the roll-out has brought the timeline forward in some instances:

We strive to deliver all second doses of Covid-19 vaccines between 21-28 days after the first dose, however for operational reasons and due to the pace of the rollout we are in a position to offer the second dose after 17 days in some cases. Second doses within this widow are clinically safe and effective.

Speaking to The Journal yesterday, NIAC chair Professor Karina Butler said that “the usual interval is three to four weeks” but that the licensed range is “three to six weeks”.

Other two-dose vaccines

In the case of Moderna, the other mRNA Covid-19 vaccine licenced for use in the EU, the recommended interval between doses is 28 days while the minimum interval is 24 days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For Oxford/AstraZeneca, a viral vector vaccine, the interval between doses is 4-12 weeks but four weeks is seen as preferable due to the need to vaccinate people quickly to counter the Delta variant. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie