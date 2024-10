FOLLOWING YESTERDAY’S BUDGET announcement that a tax on e-cigarettes will be introduced from the middle of next year, The Journal sought the opinion of a number of people who vape to see how it will impact their habits.

As part of Budget 2025, an excise of 50c per millilitre of e-liquid will be introduced from the middle of next year.

This means that the average disposable vape will increase in cost from €8 to €9.23. Meanwhile, a €5 bottle of e-liquid will see its price rise to €10 + VAT.

We wanted to know what people who vape think of the change and whether it will lead to a shift in behaviour or just simply be a bit annoying to have to pay more.

Most we spoke to said the price increase will make them think about quitting, but some felt it should have gone further.

One young woman said she is in favour of the tax and anything to make her “stop and think before buying one”.

“I would rather they ban them altogether so I would have to stop. Will this change my behaviour? Maybe, but I do want to quit anyway,” she said.

Another man, aged 22, said the increase in price is something that is playing into his decision to try and quit the habit.

“I smoked from 17-19 and I switched to vaping in college/during covid. I used a reusable one for a while, one day I lost it and bought a disposable one and now I buy one of them at least twice a week – which is too much,” he explained.

“I know I spend too much on them already and the increase in the price is definitely something that has played a part in my decision.”

The young man added that he is “extremely aware” of the environmental impact of disposable vapes too.

“I might still buy a reusable one when the tax does come in – again, just to have on a night out or whatever. That, to me, will be more cost-effective and more environmentally friendly, but the increase in cost for the liquid will definitely be somewhat in the back of my mind if I do decide to do that,” he said.

Others felt that the move punishes those who are trying to stop smoking.

This was a sentiment shared by one man in his 30s who uses a reusable vape with 0% nicotine e-liquid in an effort to quit cigarettes.

“It’s still massively cheaper than smoking but it feels unfair that by trying to do the right thing – and with the intention of stopping vaping once the physical habit was gone – I would still be lumped in with this tax increase,” he said.

However, there were others who said as long as vaping is still cheaper than smoking they won’t stop.

Another woman told The Journal that she uses disposable vapes as a replacement for cigarettes but is at a point where she only buys one approximately once every two weeks and so she doesn’t care about the price increases.

“It’s still cheaper than cigarettes. I think the mindset of vapers who maybe can’t afford to drive, go on holidays, buy a house etc. will allow themselves their daily vices at whatever price, to stay sane.”

Another woman, who uses one 24,000 puff vape a week, which costs approximately €15, said she does not care if the price goes up.

“I have to get by somehow.”

Do you vape? Let us know what you think about the tax in the comments below.