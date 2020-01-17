'We will get these people behind bars': Varadkar commits to task forces for Drogheda and other areas

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR says the Fine Gael manifesto will contain a commitment to roll out another six or seven task forces similar to that launched in the north east inner city in Dublin three years ago.

The task force, launched in 2017 by Kenny, is a major initiative focused on the development of north-east inner city. It was rolled out following a spate of gangland shootings in the region.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said recently that the programme was set up in a “moment of darkness”, when the government and the community came together in the aftermath of a “truly extraordinary cycle of murder and violence”.

A recent progress report on the north east inner city task force launched last week, showed that in 2019, €6.5 million in funding allowed the programme help to make the area a safer, more attractive living and working environment for the community.

Speaking to LMFM this morning following the gruesome murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods whose body was dismembered, Varadkar said a similar task force could help Drogheda and other areas of disadvantage around the country.

He said the promise would be contained in Fine Gael’s election manifesto which is due to be published next week.

However, the Taoiseach was light on detail in relation to funding. Initial funding for the north east inner city task force was €1.6m. When asked by TheJournal.ie if he was committing to at least €20m for the establishment of more task forces Varadkar said the detail would be published in the manifesto.

Source: Sam Boal

Speaking to reporters before he met the gardai, Varadkar said: “We’re in Drogheda today and first of all I’d like to express my revulsion and condemnation of the very serious crime that has taken place here and also to assure the people of Drogheda that the Government is 100% behind them, that we’re going to get these people behind bars, we’re going to make this town safe again,

“I’m here with the Minister of Justice (Charlie Flanagan) and Deputy (Fergus) O’Dowd and after this I’m going to go to the Garda station and get a briefing from the gardaí and find out from them if there’s anything else we can do, any more we can do, to support them in their efforts.

“I really want to say to people across the country, and also to people here in Drogheda, that crime doesn’t pay, that we will get these people behind bars and make this town safe again.

“And I really want to encourage anyone that has evidence or information to come forward, because to get people into the Special Criminal Court, to get them convicted, we need evidence, the gardaí need information, and people who bring that evidence forward or agree to become witnesses will be protected.”