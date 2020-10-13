#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Leo Varadkar says 'third wave' considerations played into €5.4 billion contingency funding

Varadkar also said that any decision on whether the country would move to a Level 4 lockdown would be taken on Friday.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 8:13 PM
20 minutes ago 4,983 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232515
Tánaitse and Business Minister Leo Varadkar at this evening's briefing.
Image: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie
Tánaitse and Business Minister Leo Varadkar at this evening's briefing.
Tánaitse and Business Minister Leo Varadkar at this evening's briefing.
Image: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the government was forced to put extra funding aside in the Budget in part due to the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

Varadkar was speaking this afternoon and also said that any decisions on whether the country would need to move to a Level 4 lockdown would be taken on Friday.

In his Budget speech this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that €2.1 billion in contingency funding was being put aside for next year, with another €3.4 earmarked for a Recovery Fund to stimulate demand and employment in the context of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Speaking about that funding this afternoon, Varadkar said this money is because we cannot predict what will happen with Covid-19 and that there may be a “third wave” of the virus, 

“The reason why we set aside €2 billion in contingency for health and social welfare and €3.4 billion and contingency for Covid and Brexit is that we don’t know what’s going to happen with the pandemic,” he said.

We don’t know when the second wave will end, it will end. We don’t know if there’ll be a third wave and when it will start, how long it might go on for. So we have to be in a position, if needs be, when we look at this again in November around the time when we have the national economic plan done, and in the new year, to make decisions. 

Varadkar said that the government will have to examine if schemes such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the wage subsidy scheme and the new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) would be extended beyond the current March date. 

Related Reads

13.10.20 Budget 2021: Here are the main points you need to know
13.10.20 Most people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will get a Christmas bonus

The new CRSS provides support for businesses that have had to close as a result of Covid-19 restrictions at Level 3 or higher. 

Asked at the same briefing if there is a greater likelihood of moving to Level 4 this week than there was last week, Varadkar said: 

“I think we’ll have a better idea on that on Friday. So obviously, we’ll have the up to date modelling from Professor Nolan on Thursday and we’ll be in a position to make any decisions for the country as a whole on Friday.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie