The Pope's body in the ground-floor chapel of the Casa Santa Marta last night. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

THE VATICAN HAS this morning published photos and a video of Pope Francis in his open coffin.

He is dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

The rite confirming the death and the placement of Pope Francis's body. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The images were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Francis’s residence at the Vatican where he died on Monday, age 88.

The pictures show the rite confirming his death yesterday evening.

Cardinals are meeting for the first time this morning since Pope Francis died, and have confirmed that the funeral of the late pontiff will be held on Saturday at 10am local-time.

Pope Francis with rosary beads in his coffin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The gathered cardinals will also decide when the Pope’s body will be moved to St Peter’s Basilica to allow the public to pay their respects before the burial.

The Vatican has said this transfer to St Peter’s Basilica could happen as early as tomorrow morning.

With reporting by © – AFP 2025