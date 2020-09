THIS WEEK SCIENTISTS said the discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicate signs of life on the planet.

Let’s test how much you know about the second planet from the Sun…

What type of planet is it? Terrestrial Gas giant

Ice giant True or false: Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system… True False Which Roman goddess was the planet named after? Shutterstock The goddess of wisdom The goddess of love and beauty

The goddess of fortune The goddess of flowers and spring How many moons does Venus have? One Two

17 None Which State was first to land a spacecraft on Venus? NASA China United States

Former Soviet Union Japan How long is a year on Venus in Earth days? NASA 100 days 225 days

270 days 321 days True or false: A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus… True False Is Venus bigger or smaller than Earth? Shutterstock Bigger Smaller What's the name of the highest mountain on Venus? NASA Maxwell Montes Sudrose Highlands

Antoise Pinnacle le Mont du Gremart Without scrolling back up to the top of the article, can you name the gas scientists recently discovered in the clouds of Venus? Shutterstock Pentane Flourine

