THE MAJORITY OF the public believe the Government is not doing enough to tackle climate change but very few are willing to change their own behaviour.

The annual Worldwide Independent Network World Survey on global warming and climate change has also found that just 60% of the public believe the Government is not taking enough climate action.

Half of the Irish public said the main cause of climate change were emissions from industries, while just a quarter pointed to personal human behaviour.

Ciara Reilly, the group director in RED C Research (the Irish partner for this study), said that it was clear that many are “shifting the blame outward” instead of reflected on personal responsibilities based on the research’s findings.

Despite 25% of the Irish public attributing personal behaviours as the cause of global warming, very few are willing to changes those patterns.

What the Irish public attributed the cause of global warming to. Red C Research Red C Research

Just 17% said they would stop taking flights, 16% said they would stop driving and just 15% said they would reduce their meat consumption.

Most people (80%) said they would instead prioritise recycling as a means to combat climate change. But earlier reports, from November last year, reflect that less than a third of plastic packaging gets properly recycled, while most if it is just incinerated.

Irish people are far more likely to consider cutting out fast-fashion brands when compared to consumers from the rest of the world, despite previous targeted-ad campaigns being launched the Government last year to cut down the number of customers purchasing from the retailers.

Young Irish people, aged 18-34, are much more likely to take steps towards cutting their emissions by way of altering their personal behaviours. Much fewer young people believe that the Government is taking enough climate action.

Very few blame agriculture, despite making up half of emissions

Just 4% of the Irish public attribute farming as the main cause of global warming despite the most recent data suggesting that the agriculture sector makes up more than a half of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

A report last month by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed that 52% of all greenhouse gas emissions from Ireland in 2022 came from farming but today’s findings show that most of the public see industries as the root cause.

The same EPA report showed that industry and commercial activities accounted for just 6% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland during 2022, however.

Two in five people believe the Government is doing enough

Just 41% of people believe this Government is doing enough to take steps towards tackling climate change.

The same EPA report, which annually projects Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions for 2030 and 2050, put Ireland on a path to fall “well short” of its national and EU targets. The same report, last year, projected much of the same.

Globally, the Irish public’s view of the Government’s performance placed 14th, below the global average and even India, where 79% of the public believe the Government is doing enough to tackle climate change despite the country being the second-largest emitter in the world.

Global governments' performances in the view of the public. Red C Research Red C Research

Speaking at an event by The Journal last month, Dr Rory Monaghan, a lecturer of Energy Systems Engineering at the University of Galway said while the majority of the electorate are in favour of climate action, it is a matter for the public and politicians to set the political will in order to achieve the targets.

The research published today shows that the majority of the public are not pushing politicians to achieves these targets but instead look to Government for guidance.

Trust in Governments to tackle climate change has risen, internationally, from 39% last year to 44% this year.