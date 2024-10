TWO PEOPLE ARE due to appear before Athlone District Court today in relation to an alleged incident of violent disorder in Deanscurragh, Co Longford yesterday.

A man in his 30s was brought to the Mater Hospital in Dublin by air-ambulance, where he is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Searches were carried out at 3 residential properties and 3 people were subsequently arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

A male and a female (20s) were subsequently charged and are due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning at 10:30am.

A second female (20s) was charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.