#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Sinn Féin TD quits the party claiming she was subjected to 'psychological warfare'

Violet-Anne Wynne alleged that a recent pregnancy was “a further stick to beat me with”.

By Press Association Friday 25 Feb 2022, 12:11 PM
34 minutes ago 5,313 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5693670
Wynne was first elected in 2020 and says she will remain as a TD.
Image: Instagram
Wynne was first elected in 2020 and says she will remain as a TD.
Wynne was first elected in 2020 and says she will remain as a TD.
Image: Instagram

SINN FÉIN TD Violet-Anne Wynne has quit the party claiming she has been subjected to “psychological warfare”.

The Clare deputy said her continued membership of the party had become “untenable”.

Wynne, who recently gave birth to a daughter, said she was currently on “some form of maternity leave” and alleged that her pregnancy had been used as a “further stick to beat me with”.

“I want to formally announce that I have not renewed my membership with Sinn Fein and for good reason,” said Wynne, who was elected in 2020.

I was a proud Sinn Fein TD and took my membership with the party very seriously, I believed that they were the party for United Irelanders and were the future for this island. I now have experience that I can no longer ignore that states otherwise.

Wynne described her journey to Leinster House as coming from the “dole to the Dail” and said she had navigated “great difficulties” to get there.

She said she was clear and honest with local party figures in Clare about “what many may call baggage” but alleged the central party was not informed about those issues.

The politician said she felt “pressurised” and was not given autonomy to hire her own staff.

“I learned very fast that the party do not take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans,” she said.

“The Sinn Fein TDs in Leinster House I cannot fault but they are not tasked with making decisions locally and seem to be an entirely separate entity with no power to influence. The issues I continuously faced seem to be at local level within the organisation.

I believe that the administrative side to the party and the organisers wanted me to stand down and have been actively seeking this through gaslighting measures and what can only be described as psychological warfare.

She added: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly and I have battled with the party for many months now trying to avoid this course of action as I wholeheartedly believed in them. My membership has become untenable knowing that what we see is not what is experienced on the ground and therefore I cannot be the only one who is experiencing or will experience such difficulties in the future.

“My unplanned pregnancy was also a further stick to beat me with and I am truly concerned for women who may want to come forward for Sinn Fein in the future, in Clare.”

She stated her intent to remain as a TD.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I will ensure that I do not disappoint those that entrusted me with their number 1 on that historic day two years ago,” she said.

I hope that they will see a better representative with no obstacles put in my way any longer and someone who will stand against this kind of behaviour – no matter where it is coming from.

Commenting Wynne’s decision to leave the party, Sinn Fein deputy whip Denise Mitchell TD said: “I am so very sorry to hear of Violet-Anne’s decision this morning.

“Violet-Anne was a valued member of the Sinn Fein Oireachtas team.

The party worked extremely hard over the last two years to resolve challenges at constituency level. That work was continuing. Violet-Anne has welcomed a new baby girl to her family and is currently on maternity leave. We had hoped to continue in our efforts to resolve constituency issues when she returned.

“Unfortunately, Violet-Anne has now decided to leave Sinn Fein. We wish her and her family the very best for the future.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie