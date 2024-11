BROADCASTER VIRGIN MEDIA will not host any leaders’ debate this year during the general election.

Earlier this evening, it was confirmed that the election will take place on Friday 29 November.

In a statement this evening the broadcaster said its decision was due to “challenging market conditions and the government’s failure to financially recognise and support our public service content”.

Instead, the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have each been invited to take part in an hour-long interview to put their party’s position across to the electorate.

Colette Fitzpatrick will be in the interviewing chair for ‘The Big Interview’ which will broadcast each Wednesday at 10pm during the campaign.

Simon Harris is scheduled to appear in ‘The Big Interview’ on Wednesday 13th November, Mary Lou McDonald on Wednesday 20 November, and Micheál Martin on Wednesday 27 November.

Virgin Media said that despite the change to its usual election programming, it remains “fully committed to public service broadcasting”.

On count day, it will air a special extended news and analysis show. While in the run up, interviews with other party leaders and independents will also be held, in line with Coimisiún na Meán guidelines.

Last week, the broadcaster announced a reduction in its weekly output of The Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show is Virgin Media’s flagship current affairs programme and is co-hosted by Claire Brock and Ciara Doherty.

It is set to be reduced from four nights a week to two, in part due to a lack of financial support from the government.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has hit out at the broadcaster’s decision not to host a leaders’ debate.

TD Matt Carthy accused Virgin Media of playing into Fine Gael’s hands.

“Virgin Media have previously hosted debates during General Elections, and this decision appears to have no sound rationale,” he said.

“Fine Gael wants to avoid scrutiny and proper debate in this election. The decision by Virgin Media not to host a party leaders’ debate is playing into Fine Gael’s hands,” he said, urging the broadcaster to reconsider its decision.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media did not respond to Carthy’s comments.