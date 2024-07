URSULA VON DER Leyen has asked all EU countries to nominate both a man and a woman as their candidate for European Commissioner, but Ireland is unlikely to obey.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has previously shot down the idea, saying the government’s decision-making shouldn’t be “unduly undermined” by Europe.

After being re-elected for a second five-year term as the European Commission’s President, von der Leyen today said:

“In the coming weeks I will ask leaders to put forward their candidates. I will, as I did last time, write a letter and ask for the proposal of a man and a woman as candidates.”

She added that there will be an exception made for when there is an incumbent commissioner staying.

Commissioners are regarded as the highest-ranking diplomats in the EU and are the people who are put in charge of drafting and amending various types of new European policy.

For Ireland, upon the formation of the current government, it was decided that Fianna Fáil would appoint the next EU Commissioner to replace Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

Michael McGrath, who had been Minister for Finance, was announced last month as Ireland’s pick for Commissioner.

Martin said he had consulted with the Taoiseach about who he selected.

The Journal previously asked the Tánaiste if he was thinking about putting forward both a male and female for the role.

However, Martin effectively ruled out such a move, stating:

“We can, although part of me would say that the fundamental rules in terms of national decision-making should not be unduly undermined.

“That would be a traditional view of mine in terms of it’s a decision for each member state.

“We did do that on the last occasion, although it was done in a way that the outcome still became fairly, you know [clear]. So I think we need to be fair in demarcation lines as to the responsibilities, and in this instance, it’s the responsibility of the national government,” he added.

“I think there’ll be a wider set of considerations and criteria have to come into play. In relation to that, in particular, in terms of the strategic objectives for the country is more important than any electoral consideration,” he said.

Candidates will be interviewed from mid-August, von der Leyen said.