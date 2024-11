VOTING FOR THIS year’s An Post Irish Book Awards close tomorrow, with authors from both The Journal and The 42 among the nominees.

The awards are in their 19th year and aim to celebrate and promote Irish writing.

There are 20 award categories with a mix of new and established writers.

Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow so the last chance to cast your vote is fast approaching.

All voters will also be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Tokens vouchers.

The Journal’s Deputy Editor Christine Bohan and Senior Media Producer Nicky Ryan have been nominated for The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award for their bestselling non-fiction book The Last Disco.

Written alongside co-author Sean Murray from the Irish Examiner and published by Eriu, the book delves into the story of the 1981 Stardust nightclub fire, from how the night of the blaze unfolded to the decades long fight for truth and closure.

The book has its roots a 2019 award-winning documentary podcast by The Journal.

Advertisement

Also on the shortlist is Conor Niland’s book The Racket (Sandycove, Penguin) which was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.

The memoir tells the insider account of what life is really like on tour and away from the limelight for 99% of professional tennis players.

Cooney and Niland’s work features in Eason Sports Book of the Year and The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award categories.

This year’s awards also saw the return of the ‘Best Irish-Published Book of the Year,’ which is sponsored by The Journal.

The awards have also expanded the ‘Cookbook of the Year’ category and renamed it as the ‘Food and Drink Book of the Year’ category to “reflect the evolving tastes and interests of readers who enjoy culinary literature”.

Prominent authors to be shortlisted include Sally Rooney, Andrea Mara, Páraic Kerrigan, Cecelia Ahern, and Colm Tóibín and the winners will be announced on 27 November.

Click here to cast your vote for The Last Disco or The Racket.