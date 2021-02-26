#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should over-65s get hotel or food voucher after they receive Covid-19 vaccine?

A Fianna Fáil TD is calling for this.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Feb 2021, 9:23 AM
15 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5366052
FIANNA FÁIL TD Christopher O’Sullivan is calling for the government to introduce a €100 voucher for over-65s who receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which they can spend on hotel accommodation and “eat in” food and drink for when businesses open back up.

“The over-65s have had to make huge sacrifices during this pandemic. Many would have had the pre-pandemic habit of heading to their local hotel with family members for Sunday lunch. The fear is that this habit may not continue. This encourages old traditions to start up again,” O’Sullivan said.

“Many over-65s have received no supports form the state during the pandemic. Pensioners are unable to avail of the PUP payment. A voucher scheme like this is the least we should be doing.”

The Cork South West TD said the voucher would also help hotels and restaurants that have had to shut during the pandemic.

What do you think: Should over-65s get hotel or food voucher after they receive Covid-19 vaccine?


Poll Results:

No (181)
Yes (81)
I'm not sure (19)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

