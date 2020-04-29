Covid-19: Over €650 million now given to businesses to keep people employed

THE GOVERNMENT has now paid out over €650 million to companies across the country under the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

The scheme is being run for an initial 12-week period from 26 March and involves the government supporting up to 85% of a worker’s salary to help a company keep them on the payroll during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Government Buildings this morning, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that over 50,400 employers are now availing of the scheme.

“The cumulative value of payments made to employers under the scheme is €652 million, almost 400,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme,” Canavan said.

This does not include additional employees who may receive a subsidy as a result of payments generated today. Today, Revenue has generated further payments to employers under the scheme of €52.2 million, these payments will be in the bank accounts of the majority of employers tomorrow.

A subsidy of 85% is payable for employees whose net weekly income does not exceed €412.

A subsidy of 70% is payable by the State for those whose net weekly pay was previously no more than €500 but less than €586, with a cap of €410.

Social distancing

Canavan also provided an update on the State’s monitoring of people’s adherence to social distancing measures, saying that “the majority of people are complying with legislation”.

The official added that gardaí have only been using emergency powers for enforcement “as a last resort”.

Enforcement powers under new regulations introduced during this crisis, have been used at 76 occasions between the 8 April, and the 25 April. All of these matters are referred to Director of Public Prosecutions for an independent decision on prosecution and a number have already appeared before the courts. An Garda Síochána continue to use other relevant criminal legislative powers on that’s more appropriate.

Canavan also said that Dublin Bus has provided the government with an update on passenger numbers. These figures showed 57,858 journeys on Monday and 57,700 on Tuesday.

“Tuesday’s figure represents a 3.5% increase on the three-week average of 55,800. It’s important to note that strict social distancing provisions are in place on double numbers,” Canavan said.

Hospital attendance

The official also made anotehr plea to people not to avoid hospitals or GPs if they are in need of medical attention.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people attending appointments. But again, I want to reiterate that it’s vital to still attend the hospitals, as you’re being directed, and to call emergency services in the event of incidents such as a heart attack or stroke.The HSE have a reg have a regularly updated list on the website of every hospital, and any disruptions or changes they have had to make to normal operations in light of Covid-19, such as visitor restrictions and outpatient appointments, unless you’ve been told otherwise normal services for patients are still available in hospitals.”