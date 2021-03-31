#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

Seven more walk-in Covid test centres are being set up this week

Five of the new centres are in the east of the country.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 4:23 PM
40 minutes ago 9,334 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5397504
The walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Grangegorman, Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell
The walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Grangegorman, Dublin.
The walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Grangegorman, Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell

SEVEN ADDITIONAL WALK-IN Covid-19 testing centres for asymptomatic people will be set up at various locations around Ireland this week.

The centres were first established last week when five of them were set up in areas where the rate of coronavirus infections is high.

No GP appointment is needed in order to attend one of the centres and no fee applies.

People with symptoms of Covid-19 are still encouraged to arrange a test through a GP. 

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the location of six of the centres on Twitter today. They are at:

  • City of Dublin Education and Training Board in Finglas, Dublin
  • Quay Street Car Park in Balbriggan, Dublin
  • Crumlin GAA Club House in Crumlin, Dublin
  • Navan O’Mahonys GAA Club in Navan, Meath
  • Athlone Regional Sports Centre in Athlone, Westmeath
  • The Town Hall/Library Carpark in Ballinasloe, Galway 

Donnelly said that another centre will be set up in Kildare. He added that full details, including opening days and operating times will be announced soon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Journal understands that the centres in Finglas, Balbriggan and Navan will all be open tomorrow.

The testing centres were set up in order to help understand why Covid-19 is spreading in certain areas and to help uncover cases where people don’t suffer any symptoms.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie