Part of O'Connell Bridge in Dublin blocked by International Women's Day protestors

AROUND 50 OR so protestors are blocking O’Connell Bridge in the capital as part of demonstrations on International Women’s Day.

Gardaí are at the scene of the demonstration.

Demonstrators are blocking all southbound traffic. Northbound traffic has been affected by onlookers. The protesters are protesting against the wage gap and gender-based violence.

People were being asked to leave their workplaces or colleges at 3pm to join, or if they are in other parts of the country to join local demonstrations.

AA Roadwatch have advised commuters to find an alternative route.

Victims of domestic violence spoke at the rally. Jessica Bowes, who was attacked by her partner, called on the garda commissioner to roll out protective units across the country.

Organiser Rita Harrold of ROSA said it was good to see people attending the protest.

“We don’t really have public spaces in the city centre in the same way,” she says.

“I think people wanted to rock the bridge, make a bit of noise to really mark that this isn’t just a day for corporations to put out a pink lipstick and feel better about themselves, actually this is a day of protest.”

“I think Ireland has moved every far…but it’s the laws that are lagging behind,” she says.

with reporting by Andrew Robert