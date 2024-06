ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his dissolving Israel’s war cabinet.

According to Israeli publication Haaretz, Netanyahu is dissolving the cabinet following the resignation of Benny Gantz from the coalition government.

Gantz – a more moderate member of the coalition government – stepped down last week. He had issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu to present a post-war plan for Gaza by 8 June.

Netanyahu responded at the time by telling Gantz it was “not the time to abandon the battle”. His resignation was seen as reflecting growing domestic pressure over Netanyahu’s failure to return remaining hostages.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu told ministers of his decision yesterday. The move is seen as a strategy by Netanyahu to avoid having to appoint hardline ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir to the cabinet, following Gantz’s resignation.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that some of the issues previously handled by the cabient will now be discussed with the security cabinet, with sensitive decisions to be addressed in a smaller consultation forum.

