Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 March 2021
Mostly warm and dry weekend ahead, with some rain expected later on Sunday

Tomorrow is expected to be slightly cloudier but will stay mainly dry, with some drizzle in places.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 19 Mar 2021, 4:15 PM
Sandymount Strand in 2020
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE COMING WEEKEND looks to be warm and mostly dry across the country, with some breaks of sunshine expected to come through throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Mét Eireann says that the remainder of the day is set to remain warm, with highest temperatures of between 9 and 14 degrees and potentially moving to 15 degrees.

Weather will stay milder in counties on the north coast, with the mildest temperatures in the southwest of the country.

This evening, it will become cloudy with a chance of spot drizzle and some misty conditions in the north and northwest.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 4 and 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will be slightly cloudier but will stay mainly dry, with some drizzle in places.

In Leinster, there may be some light rain or drizzle in the afternoon but otherwise will remain dry and cloudy. Ulster will see similar conditions, but with light drizzling in the north and west.

Connacht and Munster will stay generally dry but may see some light rain along the coast, or on high ground.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to be between 9 and 13 degrees, while it remains mild in the southwest due to a northwesterly breeze.

Saturday evening will remain mostly dry, but there will be some mist and light drizzling in Ulster overnight.

Lowest temperatures on Saturday will be between 3 and 6 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, but some patchy drizzle is expected at times. Temperatures will reach between 9 and 11 degrees, with some light northwesterly breezes alongside it.

Irish clocks are not set to go forward this weekend, with Daylight Savings Time officially set to kick off on Sunday 28 March at 1am. 

