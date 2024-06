MET ÉIREANN FORECASTERS expect it to be a “warm and a humid” day, with temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees in some parts of the country today.

While there will be a “good lot of cloud” for some long periods today, the weather will remain dry and warm – with sunny spells expected along east coast and in the midlands.

The weather scientists have also warned the public about UV levels today, which they have said will be ‘high’ and ranked between 6 and 7.

Met Éireann has said people must remain ‘sun smart’ by staying in the shade as much as possible in the afternoon and wearing sun cream and light, slip-on layers.

Towards evening, cloud will thicken more along western and northwestern coasts, and some light rain and drizzle will begin. Temperatures in the same regions will not be as high compared to other countries.

Some showers will continue throughout the night, spreading from the west coast, although it will remain a mild and humid night in most parts of the country.

Temperatures will not fall below 11 to 15 degrees, in a light breeze, overnight. The warm conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, with tomorrow’s temperatures expected to reach 21 degrees.

Some patchy and scattered showers are expected to continue, however, around the country throughout the week. The rain expected to pick up and get slightly heavier in some parts of the country later in the week.