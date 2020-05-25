This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This week is gonna be a scorcher with temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees

The forecast says Thursday may be the hottest day of the week for many.

By Sean Murray Monday 25 May 2020, 1:41 PM
11 minutes ago 2,231 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106860
File photo. People enjoying the sun in St Stephen's Green in Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo. People enjoying the sun in St Stephen's Green in Dublin.
File photo. People enjoying the sun in St Stephen's Green in Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to reach the mid-20s this week and the good conditions will persist into the Bank Holiday weekend, Met Éireann has said

Today will see eastern areas enjoying the best of the weather with temperatures reaching between 16 to 20 degrees. There’ll be some patchy rain throughout the afternoon and evening moving eastwards across the country.

Tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy with a few spots of drizzle before clearing up.

Highest temperatures will be 18-21 degrees in Munster and Leinster, but cooler in Ulster Connacht.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said that it will be mainly dry on Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of some rain in northern coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures will reach 23 or 24 degrees on Wednesday, and 25 degrees on Thursday with inland areas enjoying the warmest conditions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Friday, the forecaster said: “Many areas dry, with bright spells, but rain will develop in Connacht and west Munster later, with the possibility of some heavy, thundery bursts. Warm, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 Celsius.”

Looking at the Bank Holiday weekend, early indications are for dry weather overall with warm and humid conditions.

Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 20s inland, and the high teens in Atlantic coastal areas. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie