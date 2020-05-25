This week is gonna be a scorcher with temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees

File photo. People enjoying the sun in St Stephen's Green in Dublin.

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to reach the mid-20s this week and the good conditions will persist into the Bank Holiday weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Today will see eastern areas enjoying the best of the weather with temperatures reaching between 16 to 20 degrees. There’ll be some patchy rain throughout the afternoon and evening moving eastwards across the country.

Tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy with a few spots of drizzle before clearing up.

Highest temperatures will be 18-21 degrees in Munster and Leinster, but cooler in Ulster Connacht.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said that it will be mainly dry on Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of some rain in northern coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures will reach 23 or 24 degrees on Wednesday, and 25 degrees on Thursday with inland areas enjoying the warmest conditions.

On Friday, the forecaster said: “Many areas dry, with bright spells, but rain will develop in Connacht and west Munster later, with the possibility of some heavy, thundery bursts. Warm, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 Celsius.”

Looking at the Bank Holiday weekend, early indications are for dry weather overall with warm and humid conditions.

Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 20s inland, and the high teens in Atlantic coastal areas.