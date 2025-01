BISHOP OF WASHINGTON Mariann Edgar-Budde asked President Donald Trump to have “mercy” on members of the LGBTQ+ communities, immigrants and people in the US “who are scared” at a prayer ceremony today.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the new White House administration were in attendance at an interfaith service at Washington DC’s National Cathedral where Budde made the comment.

It comes after Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US yesterday and quickly signed a litany of executive orders that declared a national emergency at the country’s southern border with Mexico – allowing the new leader to issue troops to the boundary.

Orders also included reforms to existing legislation that will allow the country to have stricter conditions on the admittance of illegal immigrants – turning away those seeking refuge – and a crack down on immigrants believed to be participating in crime.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the prayer service today at the Washington National Cathedral. Alamy Alamy

Separately, Trump also signed an order that claims to “defend women’s rights” by only allowing the legal acknowledgement of two sexes – male and female – and no legal acknowledgement of gender identity.

The controversial document reads that the acceptance of transgender people interferes with “sex-based opportunities”. This is despite the US President also signing orders to omit any recognition of one’s gender or sexual orientation in job considerations.

Trump has also promised to introduce nationwide, mass deportation regimes of, what he calls, ‘illegal aliens’ and crack down on an ‘invasion’ of people arriving to the country, who are often seeking refuge from their home.

Speaking at the religious ceremony this afternoon in Washington, Bishop Budde concluded her remarks by asking that Trump has mercy on those who are fearful following the signing of the executive orders.

“Millions have put their trust in you, and – as you said yesterday – you felt the providential hand of a loving God,” she said, in reference to Trump’s claim that he was spared by God following an assasination attempt to “make America great again”.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors...may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away." pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

“And the people who pick our crops and clear our office buildings, who labour in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals – they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the fast majority of immigrants are not criminals.

“They pay taxes and are good neighbours. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurdwara and temples. I ask you to have mercy on the children who fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their homelands to find compassion and welcome here.”

She cited the learning from the Bible verse, Hebrews 13:2, in which the reader is urged to be merciful to strangers and first show hospitality to those are in need.

Asked later by a reporter for his reaction, Trump said: “I didn’t think it was a good service. They could do much better.”

