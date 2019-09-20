Poll: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup?

Ireland's captain Rory Best and head coach Joe Schmidt at a press conference in Japan.

THE RUGBY WORLD Cup will begin in Japan today.

Twenty teams will take part in the tournament, which is due to conclude on 2 November.

Ireland’s head coach Joe Schmidt today delivered a positive injury update on Joey Carbery, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls, but none of the trio were deemed fit enough to be involved in the team’s opening match against Scotland on Sunday.

Ireland is also due to play hosts Japan, and Russia and Samoa.

