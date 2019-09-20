This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament is kicking off in Japan today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 20 Sep 2019, 9:46 AM
6 minutes ago 669 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817127
Ireland's captain Rory Best and head coach Joe Schmidt at a press conference in Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland's captain Rory Best and head coach Joe Schmidt at a press conference in Japan.
Ireland's captain Rory Best and head coach Joe Schmidt at a press conference in Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE RUGBY WORLD Cup will begin in Japan today.

Twenty teams will take part in the tournament, which is due to conclude on 2 November.

Ireland’s head coach Joe Schmidt today delivered a positive injury update on Joey Carbery, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls, but none of the trio were deemed fit enough to be involved in the team’s opening match against Scotland on Sunday.

Ireland is also due to play hosts Japan, and Russia and Samoa.

We want to know: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup?


Poll Results:

Yes, as many matches as I can (56)
Yes, but just Ireland's matches (25)
No (17)
I'm not sure (2)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie