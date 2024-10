AREAS ON THE northside of Dublin may lose their drinking water supply or have discolouration in their taps as Irish Water prepares to carry out emergency works overnight.

A “major leak” has been identified in the area’s water infrastructure and immediate repairs will be undertaken by Irish Water – which is now known as Uisce Éireann.

Households in Swords, Santry, Malahide, Portmarnock, Kinsealy, Lissenhall, Donabate, Portrane, Clarehall, Malahide Road, Donaghmede and surrounding areas have been told to expect some disruption.

Work will begin at 9pm this evening to avoid causing major disruption. Due to the size of the pipeline and complexity of the work, teams may continue throughout the night and into the morning tomorrow.

Map of the area affected.

All operations will be as normal at lunchtime on Saturday but it may take six to 12 hours for the normal supply to be fully restored, especially in areas on higher ground.

Households who experience intermittent loss to supply can access alternative water supplies at the following locations:

Seaview Park Portrane

Island View Malahide

St. Finian’s Catholic Church, Swords South

St. Colmcille’s GAA Club, Swords North

Portmarnock Sports and Leisure Club

Uisce Éireann believes it is likely the water mains will rupture if the issue is not resolved.

Uisce Éireann have also reminded households to boil water first before drinking if they use their own containers when taking water from the tanker, as a precaution.

The public are also instructed to familiarise themselves with their on-site supply’s location and capacity. Uisce Éireann has said that there won’t be any traffic disruption as a result of the emergency works.