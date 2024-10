UISCE ÉIREANN IS continuing work on repairing a water main supplying parts of North Dublin this morning.

Homes and businesses in Dublin will continue to experience reduced pressure, discolouration or an intermittent loss to their water supply, Uisce Éireann said.

Crews continue to work on the repair which started late last night. The works are expected to be completed later today.

The repairs are on the trunk main supplying water to Swords, Santry, Malahide, Portmarnock, Kinsealy, Lissenhall, Donabate, Portrane, Clarehall, Malahide Road, and Donaghmede.

The following areas will see water outages continue, likely for the duration of these works, according to the company: Coachmans, Royal Oak and the Airways industrial estate in Santry, Baskin in Kinsealy, and Forest Little in Swords.

Customers in Malahide and Portmarnock may also experience water interruptions as the reservoir levels recover.

Uisce Éireann’s Stephen Burke assured customers that every effort is being made to restore water as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience of reduced pressure, discolouration, and in some cases loss of supply and we thank customers for their support while our works are ongoing.

“This is an extremely difficult repair, our crews started work last night and repairs are ongoing. We are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”

Alternate water supplies will remain in place at:

Seaview Park, Portrane

Island View, Malahide

St. Finian’s Catholic Church, Swords South

St. Colmcille’s GAA Club, Swords North

Portmarnock Sports and Leisure Club

Santry Park

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, boil the water before drinking.

As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes. Uisce Éireann advises customers to familiarise themselves with their storage capacity.

Uisce Éireann said that it is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and has encouraged customers to engage with it through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through the customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.