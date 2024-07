A GARDA SERGEANT with almost 30 years’ service will find out today whether he has been cleared of accusations that he assaulted a criminal suspect at Waterford Garda Station and then pressured a junior colleague to make a “false” entry on the station’s custody register two years ago.

Sgt William Doyle has pleaded not guilty to a section 2 assault charge against the man in custody, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and another charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by requesting no record be taken.

The case arose on foot of an investigation by the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) and a prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The sergeant, who has 28 years of service in An Garda Síochána, contests claims that he pressured a junior colleague to make an incorrect entry on the station’s custody register regarding the treatment of the suspect on 9 March 2022.

At a sitting last month in Waterford District Court, Doyle also denied directing two junior gardaí to leave him alone with the criminal suspect. The younger man alleged he was immediately subjected to an attack in a room at a Waterford Garda Station.

But Doyle insisted in court that he had been trying to “calm the situation” when dealing with the suspect, who had been arrested that morning over an assault allegedly involving a pickaxe.

It is the State’s case that “three different assaults” occurred between Doyle and the suspect. These included one guard hearing a “skin on skin” slap as her back was turned, two other gardaí both hearing a “commotion” from within the room, and another involving Doyle allegedly “pinning” the suspect near the window.

Doyle denied that any of these had taken place as alleged and insisted he was entitled to protect himself.

In a previous hearing earlier this year, Garda Rachel Pratt alleged that Sgt William Doyle had told her not to “mention” an incident in the fingerprinting room in which he allegedly assaulted the suspect at the station in Ballybricken in Waterford city.

Instead, Pratt said she was told to record that the suspect had become “aggressive” and that Doyle had tried to restrain him.

Pratt, who was on probation at the time, had told the court that it “didn’t feel right”.

Doyle also disputed this evidence last month, telling Judge John O’Leary that he told Garda Pratt “the incident needed to be recorded” in the station’s register.

There is no jury in the District Court so the judge will issue his verdict on the case today.