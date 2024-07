GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD are investigating an alleged assault during a hurling match featuring underage players.

It concerns an incident that saw a game interrupted by clashes between opposing teams and others present for the match.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said gardaí are “investigating a reported assault at a sportsground in Waterford” which is alleged to have occurred during a game yesterday evening.

Investigations remain ongoing according to gardaí.

A video of the incident which has been shared widely on social media shows confrontations between more than a dozen people, including youth players and adults.

The match was abandoned shortly afterwards.

It’s understood that Waterford GAA and the county’s juvenile board are awaiting the completion of the referee’s report before taking any action.