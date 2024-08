SEARCHES HAVE RESUMED off the Waterford coast for a kayaker who has been missing since yesterday.

The man aged in his 60s departed from Helvick Head in Dungarvan at 11.40am yesterday but did not return.

The Irish Coast Guard was contacted at 5.25pm yesterday and the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin initiated a search.

It has included support from rescue helicopter R117, the Helvick lifeboat, Bunmahon Coast Guard Unit and the Ardmore Coast Guard Unit.

Searches were suspended yesterday evening and resumed at 5am this morning.