WATERFORD INDEPENDENT TD Matt Shanahan has apologised for “any upset” he caused by projecting an election ad on a hospital building housing palliative care and oncology services.

The HSE this morning told The Journal that University Hospital Waterford has urged “respect” for “the privacy and dignity of [its] patients, visitors and staff”.

The hospital is appealing for activity of this nature to be conducted “outside the boundaries” of its campus, the HSE added.

The HSE said hospital management learned of the projected image at 7pm on Wednesday evening and it ceased at 8pm “after engagement with the parties involved”.

WLRFM reported yesterday that Shanahan used a laser display to project “vote Shanahan” on the hospital’s Dunmore Wing.

The building in question houses a hospice care ward and oncology services.

Shanahan said this morning that he apologised for any upset caused by using the Dunmore Wing to raise awareness of his election campaign.

He had initially defended his actions last night, stating that the illumination to the gable end of the hospital wing lasted 90 minutes and “could not disturb or be seen in any way by patients resident”.

Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, whose sister died in the Dunmore Wing two years ago, said she was “disgusted” by Shanahan’s use of the building.

The Dunmore wing includes a palliative care unit.



I know because my sister died there 2 years ago.



I'm disgusted at this. Patients and their families deserve peace and quiet..not to be used for electoral purposes. https://t.co/tk1cxmpLgM — Jennifer Whitmore TD (@WhitmoreJen) November 27, 2024

This morning, Shanahan said that he had made a mistake and he hoped voters would judge him on his campaigning record, not this “one event”.

“I was trying as I have done repeatedly in the Dail, to shine a light on the issues facing our hospital which remains completely underfunded. In this instance, with this activity I regret any upset caused,” Shanahan said.

“I am deeply passionate about University Hospital Waterford, and I hope the people of Waterford know that. My activity was solely directed at keeping UHW and allied services at the forefront of our regional political debate.”

Statement in clarification of UHW laser activity #Waterford pic.twitter.com/b95UqvbpHc — Matt Shanahan TD (Ind) 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@MattShanahanTD) November 28, 2024

Shanahan has previously campaigned for improved hospital services in Waterford, founding the South East Hospitals Action Alliance. The advocacy group protested against the downgrading of Waterford Regional Hospital (now UHW) in the 2012 budget.

In 2016, Shanahan founded Health Equality For the South East, to improve UHW cardiology services with a second cath lab and 24/7 percutaneous coronary intervention capability.