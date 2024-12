IRELAND IS SET for an unusually mild-weathered Christmas Day this year, with Met Éireann saying that it will be mild and “quite cloudy”.

Brighter breaks will develop throughout the day, it said. Most places will remain dry but light rain and drizzle will affect the west.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees are expected tomorrow, and lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees are expected throughout the night.

Advertisement

Christmas night will stay largely cloudy but dry at first, it said, with just a little patchy rain and drizzle. However, more persistent rain and drizzle will develop in Connacht and Ulster overnight.

This week will be relatively mild and dull with a good deal of dry weather, though scattered patches of light rain and drizzle will occur too.

On St Stephen’s Day, another cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle is forecast, along with some mist patches.

Rain will be most persistent in the west and north with a few brighter breaks possible in the east and midlands. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, the service said.