This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Enjoy the sun while it lasts, as rain is on the way

Tomorrow will be much like today, but rain is expected to arrive on Wednesday night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 May 2019, 8:11 AM
6 minutes ago 837 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643025
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala
Image: Shutterstock/Jaromir Chalabala

THIS WILL BE a mixed week of weather, where it’s to start off dry and sunny, but rain is expected by polling day on Friday.

According to Met Éireann, today will be dry and sunny in most counties, but rain is expected in Co Donegal and other areas in the northwest. These showers will become more heavy and widespread as the day goes on.

Expect maximum temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees generally, but 17 degrees in parts of Munster. Winds today will be light, and mainly northerly.

Tomorrow will be much like today, bright with sunny spells and some scattered showers, with temperatures between 13 and 17 degrees. Winds will be light variable.

Much of Wednesday looks like being mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells. With light variable winds, highest temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and rainy weather becoming more widespread overnight.

rain weather Source: Met Éireann

Thursday will bring showers or longer spells of rain with a rainbelt stalling over the country. Some northern parts may stay drier and it may also brighten in the southwest later. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 17 degrees with light variable winds.

Friday looks like it will be a drier day for most places, with patchy rain dying out and a few brighter spells developing in light to moderate northerly winds.

Although it’s early days still, the weekend looks unsettled and not that warm, with the nights noticeably cold.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie