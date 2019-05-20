Enjoy the sun while it lasts, as rain is on the way

THIS WILL BE a mixed week of weather, where it’s to start off dry and sunny, but rain is expected by polling day on Friday.

According to Met Éireann, today will be dry and sunny in most counties, but rain is expected in Co Donegal and other areas in the northwest. These showers will become more heavy and widespread as the day goes on.

Expect maximum temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees generally, but 17 degrees in parts of Munster. Winds today will be light, and mainly northerly.

Tomorrow will be much like today, bright with sunny spells and some scattered showers, with temperatures between 13 and 17 degrees. Winds will be light variable.

Much of Wednesday looks like being mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells. With light variable winds, highest temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and rainy weather becoming more widespread overnight.

Source: Met Éireann

Thursday will bring showers or longer spells of rain with a rainbelt stalling over the country. Some northern parts may stay drier and it may also brighten in the southwest later. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 17 degrees with light variable winds.

Friday looks like it will be a drier day for most places, with patchy rain dying out and a few brighter spells developing in light to moderate northerly winds.

Although it’s early days still, the weekend looks unsettled and not that warm, with the nights noticeably cold.