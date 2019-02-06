Heavy rain and wind expected in the coming days

HEAVY WIND AND rain is expected in the coming days, with a Status Yellow wind advisory being issued for later this week.

The advisory was issued today and is expected to be in effect from 6am to 8pm on Friday.

Met Éireann said Friday will be very windy, with the possibility of storm-force winds along parts of the coast.

Looking at tonight’s forecast, heavy rain will extend nationwide, turning to sleet or snow in places, especially in Connacht and west Ulster.

The rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea later in the night with clear spells and scattered showers following.

Minimum temperatures will range from zero to three degrees Celsius with strong west to northwest winds developing in southern and eastern coastal areas.

Tomorrow will be a blustery day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers will be frequent across the western half of the country but more isolated further east.

Persistent rain

Persistent rain will develop tomorrow evening in the southwest, spreading northeast later. Highest temperatures will range from six to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Tomorrow night will be wet and blustery with outbreaks of rain and fresh, gusty south to southwest winds.

The winds will be strong in coastal areas early in the night and will become very strong and gusty near southern and western coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from three to six degrees.

Friday will be very windy with strong to gale-force southwest winds and severe gusts. Met Éireann said winds will veer westerly by early afternoon. They’ll continue to be very strong for a time and then gradually ease.

Rain in the morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees. Friday night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers.