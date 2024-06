TOMORROW LOOKS SET to be warm and sunny after a stretch of cool, wet weather recently.

Cold temperatures for this time of year have been the result of some arctic air coming Ireland’s way, but that seems to be about to change.

Met Éireann is predicting dry conditions tomorrow afternoon with hazy sunshine and high temperatures of between 16 and 20 degrees.

There will be light to variable westerly breezes and the areas along the Atlantic coast will be cooler than the rest of the country.

Looking ahead, it’s a mixed picture for the next few days but it may start to feel more summery this weekend, with the national forecaster predicting mainly dry conditions with sunny spells and the odd shower.

Highest temperatures over the weekend are expected to be in the high teens or low twenties.