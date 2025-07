THE SUNSHINE WILL continue across the land today, although conditions may be pared back in some areas compared to the highs seen earlier this weekend.

There is also the possibility of flooding and lightning in the west as the weather turns later today.

Met Éireann says to expect temperature ranging from 23 to 29 degrees and possibly as high as 30 degrees in the west of the country.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow high temperature warning also in place for several counties. Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and all of Connacht will all be under the warning from midday until 6pm.

It means forest fires are a possibility and the public has also been advised to be careful of safety issues in the water as revellers rush to lakes and beaches.

While Connaght may see the highest temperatures today, it will also see the sharpest contrast as the region is set to be under a thunderstorm warning later this afternoon.

The warning lasts from 3pm until 10pm, with Met Éireann also saying that surface water flooding, lightning damage, difficult travelling conditions all potentially in store.