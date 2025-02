THERE WAS A sense of cautious optimism in Dublin this morning as the sun appeared after 10 days of grey skies.

There were zero hours of sunshine in the capital in recent days, as reported by The Journal earlier this week.

Many parts of the country experienced little sunshine in the past 10 days, but Dublin and other eastern areas were particularly gloomy.

The weather was a lot brighter in the west (for once, says you) with Belmullet in Mayo getting 14.2 hours of sunshine over the week leading up to Monday.

The sun made a welcome reappearance in Dublin this morning, but it sadly may be fleeting.

Advertisement

Forecast

Met Éireann has said rain in Dublin will clear northwards throughout the morning with sunny spells developing.

However, thicker clouds and showery outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest later this afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 12 degrees.

More rain is expected in Dublin overnight and tomorrow. Thursday will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy. The showers will become more isolated in the evening.

Nationally, this morning is generally dry with sunny spells in many parts of the country.

Showery outbreaks of rain will move into the southwest later this morning, spreading across the country throughout the day. These showers will be heavy in places with hail possible. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 13 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, will occur across the country tomorrow. Thunderstorms are possible, according to Met Éireann.

How is the weather where you are today? Let us know in the comments.