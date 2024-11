NOW THAT NOVEMBER has arrived, you might be expecting the temperature to drop, but this weekend Met Éireann is forecasting hughs of 15 degrees.

Today will be mostly cloudy and dry with some isolated patches of drizzle, the forecaster said.

Today will see highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light southwest to west or variable winds expected.

Tonight will be largely cloudy with mist and some patches of drizzle, although most areas will stay dry.

Tonight’s lowest temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees with light south to southeast or variable winds.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and warm again with limited sunny breaks. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees.