TEMPERATURES ARE TO reach highs of 21 degrees this week but scattered rain showers will continue until at least Saturday.

After a very warm and summery weekend, Ireland was hit with rain showers on and off yesterday.

Today will see scattered outbreaks of rain, and isolated thunderstorms in the Midlands and West.

There will be sunny spells, with temperatures reaching as high at 18 degrees.

Tonight is to be drier, with temperatures dropping to between 7 and 11 degrees.

Tomorrow is to be warmer, with temperatures reaching in and around 20 degrees. Most of the north and northeast will remain dry, while the rest of the country will have some rain showers.

Thursday will see temperatures go as high as 21 degrees, with light and heavy rain showers in parts.

Friday will see temperatures reaching 18 degrees, while Saturday is to be warmer still with highest temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees, but it will rain in showers once again.

The end of the weekend could be drier, as could the start of next week, according to Met Éireann.