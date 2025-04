NEXT WEEK IS forecast to bring dry weather and sunny spells after a lapse in the recent good weather.

This afternoon is set to feature isolated light showers alongside sunny spells, although patchy mist and fog will affect some southern and eastern coasts. In the west, patchy rain and drizzle will arrive later on in the day with clouds building from this afternoon, Met Éireann have said.

Highest temperatures of 13 and 17 degrees alongside light winds will feature today. Tonight will feature outbreaks of rain and drizzle, partlicularly in the southwest, west and north of the country.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be quite cloudy with some limited sunny spells. Similar outbreaks of rain and drizzle are said to clear by the afternoon and the rest of the day should be relatively dry, with afternoon highs of between 14 and 18 degrees.

From next week, the weather is looking to pick up: Monday will have highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees after some early showers and “hazy sunlight” developing.

Tuesday will be “warm and sunny” with temperatures of between 14 to 19 degrees, with light to moderate winds, and Wednesday is forecast to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells – although a few showers are possible in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 20 degrees, and it will be warmest in the south and east where it is likely to be sunniest.

The rest of the week is looking to contain plenty of dry weather as a result of nearby high pressure. Daytime temperatures will generally reach the mid-teens.