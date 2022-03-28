#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 0°C Monday 28 March 2022
Temperatures to drop this week as rain clouds roll in around country

The spell of hot weather will subside over the next few days

By Lauren Boland Monday 28 Mar 2022, 7:38 AM
Deer shelter from rain in the Phoenix Park. File photo
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
TEMPERATURES ARE SET to drop again this week as rain clouds roll in around the country.

The spell of hot weather will subside over the next few days, with highest temperatures expected to return to single digits by Thursday.

Met Éireann forecasts scattered rain showers later in the week.

The highest temperatures forecast for each day this week are:

  • Monday: 13 to 18 degrees Celsius
  • Tuesday: 11 to 16 degrees Celsius
  • Wednesday: 9 to 13 degrees Celsius
  • Thursday: 6 to 9 degrees Celsius
  • Friday: 6 to 9 degrees Celsius
  • Saturday: 8 to 11 degrees Celsius
  • Sunday: Uncertain

Mist and fog in the air this morning should clear from most places early in the day but may linger near eastern coasts. Otherwise, it will be a dry morning with good sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon and evening. 

Tomorrow, mist and fog will again clear away during the morning, though patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunshine will be interspersed with scattered showers, most frequently in the north of the country.

On Wednesday, there will be “a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country”, followed by “a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers” on Thursday.

Friday should see a “largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers”.

“Sunny spells and showers on Saturday with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Some uncertainty for Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain.”

