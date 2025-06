THERE IS MORE warm weather (and less rain) in store this week, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures as high as 24 degrees on Thursday.

While the national forecaster is predicting plenty of sun and dry weather, there is also a chance of the occasional shower here and there.

Tonight will be generally dry but there is the chance of patchy rain in north Connacht and west Ulster, the forecaster said.

Lowest temperatures tonight are expected to range between 9 and 12 degrees with light southwest or variable winds.

Many areas will be dry on Wednesday with sunny spells, but it will be cloudier at times across north Connacht and Ulster, with a few patches of rain or drizzle possible.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees are expected. It will be coolest in the north and warmest in the south. Wednesday night will be dry with mostly clear skies and lowest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees with light southeast or variable winds.

Thursday is predicted to be a dry and warm day across the country with plenty of summer sunshine and maximum temperatures generally ranging from 20 to 24 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will be “a little cooler” on eastern coasts due to an onshore easterly breeze.

Thursday night will be mostly dry and humid but a few showers may develop in the southwest. It will be a warm night, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees and light southeast winds.

Friday is also forecast to be warm and humid.

Met Éireann is forecasting “predominately dry” weather with sunny spells and high temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees.

However, there is a chance of isolated showers.

The weekend is also predicted to be warm and humid with sunny spells and the occasional heavy shower.