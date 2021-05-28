A dry and sunny weekend ahead as temperatures to reach 21 degrees

IT’S SET TO be a bright weekend ahead with blue skies and high temperatures forecast.

Met Éireann has said dull and misty conditions will persist across must of the eastern half of Ireland for the rest of today, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially this evening.

It will be drier and brighter across the western half of the country, with the best of the sunny spells across the west and southwest.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a very mild or warm day with good sunny spells breaking through.

It’s also set to be a dry day, apart from a few isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 to 20 or 21 degrees, warmest inland.

Conditions are due to remain dry and warm with good sunny spells on Sunday.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 19 to 21 degrees. However, it’s not expected to be quite as warm across parts of the south and west coast, but nonetheless still very mild here.

Met Éireann has said current indications suggest the early days of next week will remain mostly dry and warm with pleasant spells of summer sunshine.

However, damp weather may occasionally move in off the Atlantic, it said.