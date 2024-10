HURRICANE MILTON IS currently making its way towards the south east of the United States and is set to be the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the country.

Residents in Florida’s gulf coast are bracing for the impact of the storm as near-record winds are expected to hit the region which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene that cause devastation just 12 days ago.

According to the National Hurricane Centre in the US, the storm’s path is expected to make its way over the Gulf of Mexico and hit the Floridian coastline in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Infographic by the National Hurricane Centre in the US outlining the path and dangers associated with Hurricane Milton. National Hurricane Centre National Hurricane Centre

The hurricane, which is currently near the coast of the Yucatan province in south east Mexico, is expected to have extremely strong winds, a life-threatening storm surge -meaning it will likely cause tidal waves – and will grow as it approaches the US.

Property owners in Yucatan province in southeast Mexico have boarded up their windows as the storm will impact coastal areas in the state. Alamy Alamy

Cities such as Tampa Bay and Key West, along the west coast and in the middle of Florida, are expected to be at the greatest risk of flooding and will experience the strongest winds.

The winds, which are estimated to reach over 250 km/h in speed, can and most likely will destroy small and medium sized buildings, such as barns and sheds, or larger, less-sturdy buildings such as warehouses.

A graph showing the expected path and intensity of wind as Hurricane Milton passes over the United States. National Hurricane Centre National Hurricane Centre

Many in Florida have already begun boarding up their properties in anticipation for the impacts of the storm. The earliest start to the hurricane is anticipated tomorrow.

A home in Port Richey, expected to be worst impacted by Hurricane Milton, is boarded up ahead of the storm's arrival tomorrow. Alamy Alamy

About 240 kilometres south of Tampa, Fort Myers Beach was nearly a ghost town by yesterday afternoon as an evacuation order took effect.

Many residents along the western coast of Florida have been ordered to leave the area while others prepare the banks with sandbags.

Advertisement

City employees in Tampa Bay, Florida, filling sandbags along the banks of the bay ahead of the storm's arrival. Alamy Alamy

Some areas north of Tampa Bay in Florida are expected to receive up to 16 inches of rain in the first day of the strom’s arrival. That is roughly half the rainfall that areas on the east coast of Ireland receive over the course of one year.

A graph outlining the expected rainfall in Florida during Hurricane Milton. National Hurricane Centre National Hurricane Centre

Other areas in the south of the State, such as Miami, will largely be unaffected by rain but may still experience potentially deadly and destructive winds and some localised flooding.

The entire middle region of Florida, including cities such as Tampa Bay, Orlando and surrounding towns, will almost certainly experience very destructive flooding as a result of the dangerous storm surges out at sea.

Other cities, such as Jacksonville and Miami, are expected to experience moderate to slight flooding.

Graph outlining the extent that areas may be flooded as a result of Hurricane Milton. National Hurricane Centre National Hurricane Centre

Fox Orlando’s meteorologist Noah Bergren said on X, formerly Twitter: “This is nothing short of astronomical.

“I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storm’s small eye and intensity.”

He added: “This hurricane is nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth’s atmosphere over this ocean water can produce.”

A screengrab from Fox Orlando's graphic detailing the size of the storm's eye.

The National Hurricane Centre’s website says Hurricane Milton is “extremely powerful”.

“Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida and residents are urged to follow the orders of local officials,” it adds.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida, and US representative Kathy Castor said 7,000 federal workers were mobilised to help in one of the largest mobilisations of federal personnel in history.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor told a news conference yesterday. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”

Unsure of what exactly is happening with the earth’s climate? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.